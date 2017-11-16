News this week: Can Zimbabwe move on from Mugabe rule?
Mugabe's last stand
Zimbabwe's long-time president Robert Mugabe is under house arrest after the military took control on Wednesday.
The move was precipitated by Mr Mugabe, who is 93, announcing that his wife Grace Mugabe would be his successor.
She had been vying with former VP Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the position. Mr Mnangagwa has since been fired and rivals of Mrs Mugabe have been purged from the government.
Mrs Mugabe is rumoured to be on the family compound under house arrest as well.
- Five things you should know about Zimbabwe
- Zimbabwe yearns for change of any kind
- Zimbabwean twitter accounts spread fake news
In August, she found herself in hot water when she was accused of assaulting a model in South Africa. She was not charged.
The ruling Zanu-PF party is now split on who it supports, and the military has taken control ostensibly to restore order.
BBC Correspondent Joseph Winter says that the army may be trying to assert the power of the "old guard" - those that fought alongside Mr Mugabe for independence before the white minority government was overthrown in 1980.
Army chief Gen Constantino Chiwenga fought alongside the ousted Mr Mnangagwa Mrs Mugabe is forty years younger than her husband.
Other news this week
- Raqqa's dirty secret
- How Alabamians are defending Roy Moore
- British and Canadian backpackers die in Cambodian hostel
- Indigenous Canadians are fighting for 150 years of back-rent
- California schoolteacher saved students from gunman
- Should Jehovah's Witnesses be able to refuse blood transfusions?
- The teenager photographing Canada's homeless
- Drunk driver cleared of killing knifeman
- Canada still behind on peacekeeping promises
Stories you may have missed
- How Canada's arctic highway was made
- Jimmy Kimmel and Taylor Swift share a moment in memory of his mom
- "I made this item you're going to buy, but I didn't get paid for it!"
- Forget Ariel - bearded Canadian mermen are the hottest fish in the sea
- Don't try and dress like Borat in Kazakhstan
- Management apologises because a Japanese train left 20 seconds early
- Canadian driver fights to keep "Grabher" license plate
- Watch Drake confront groper