Mugabe's last stand

Zimbabwe's long-time president Robert Mugabe is under house arrest after the military took control on Wednesday.

The move was precipitated by Mr Mugabe, who is 93, announcing that his wife Grace Mugabe would be his successor.

She had been vying with former VP Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the position. Mr Mnangagwa has since been fired and rivals of Mrs Mugabe have been purged from the government.

Mrs Mugabe is rumoured to be on the family compound under house arrest as well.

In August, she found herself in hot water when she was accused of assaulting a model in South Africa. She was not charged.

The ruling Zanu-PF party is now split on who it supports, and the military has taken control ostensibly to restore order.

BBC Correspondent Joseph Winter says that the army may be trying to assert the power of the "old guard" - those that fought alongside Mr Mugabe for independence before the white minority government was overthrown in 1980.

Army chief Gen Constantino Chiwenga fought alongside the ousted Mr Mnangagwa Mrs Mugabe is forty years younger than her husband.

