Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police say a number of students had to be medically evacuated from the school

A California man killed his wife and hid her body in his home before he went on a gun rampage and fatally shot four people, police have said.

"We believe that's probably what started this whole event," Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston told reporters on Wednesday.

Kevin Janson Neal, 43, fired into an elementary school in Rancho Tehama, but was stopped from entering by teachers.

His wife's body was found hidden under floorboards, police say.

"This individual was literally going up and down the road and shooting at random structures," the assistant sheriff said.

"So it is possible that you may have a neighbour or somebody that could be injured or hurt that we are not aware of," he added, calling on residents to check on their neighbours.

Officials have not yet given a motive for the attack.

Authorities praised teachers' for locking down the school campus after hearing gunshots, saying their actions were "monumental" in saving "countless" lives.

Fourteen people were injured in the rampage, including seven children, police say.

One child at the school was shot in the chest, but other children were mainly hurt by broken glass, the sheriff said.

The family of Alejandro Hernandez, 6, created a GoFundMe account to help raise money for his healthcare costs after he was shot in the chest and foot at the school.

Image copyright GoFundMe Image caption Alejandro Hernandez was shot in the chest at the school

Police say that two semi-automatic rifles - also known as assault rifles - that were used by the gunman were recovered from one of the crime scenes.

"These firearms are manufactured illegally, we believe, by him at his home," the assistant sheriff said.

"They were obtained in a illegal manner and not through a legal process. They're not registered."