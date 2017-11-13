Image copyright AFP Image caption Alex Azar

US President Donald Trump has nominated a former pharmaceutical executive to serve as his next health secretary.

Alex Azar was deputy health secretary under George W Bush and a top executive of pharmaceutical company Lilly USA until January this year.

"He will be a star for better healthcare and lower drug prices," Mr Trump said in a post on Twitter.

Mr Azar would replace Tom Price, who resigned in September after it emerged he spent up to $1m on private travel.