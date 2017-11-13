Sutherland Springs: First pictures from inside mass shooting church

The First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs reopens as a memorial, a week after a deadly shooting.

  • People pray in the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, as the church was opened to the public as a memorial to those killed on November 12, 2017 Reuters

    People prayed as Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church reopened as a memorial to the 26 people killed in last week's shooting.

  • Visitors tour the church Getty Images

    Mourners were permitted inside to pay their respects. Twenty-six chairs commemorate the dead at the spots where they were killed.

  • Three white chairs with the names of those killed EPA

    On each chair, there is a single rose and the name of a shooting victim. There's one with a small pink rose for Crystal Holcombe's unborn child next to its mother's.

  • A Bible open to the book of Proverbs Reuters

    The book of Proverbs was available for worshippers to read, surrounded by boxes of tissues.

  • Worshipers attend service at the temporary First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 12, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The service was held in a tent on the site of the town's baseball field. Getty Images

    The church building was open only for people to pay their respects. The actual Sunday service was held in a specially-erected tent on the site of the town's baseball field.

  • Mark Collins, First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs associate pastor EPA

    Mark Collins, an associate pastor, held a news conference outside the church. He said the memorial service was the largest gathering in the church’s 100-year history.

  • San Antonio resident, Rey Flores digs up sand to place flowers next to a cross left for a memorial to the 26 people who died EPA

    Mourners left flowers at a memorial to those killed. Ray Flores (pictured) is a resident of San Antonio who had come to pay his respects.

  • People wait to tour the church Reuters

    Many from the local community came to pay their respects.

  • A police hat hangs outside the white exterior of the church Reuters

    Emergency services were among those who paid tribute to the dead.