Sutherland Springs: First pictures from inside mass shooting church
The First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs reopens as a memorial, a week after a deadly shooting.
-
Reuters
People prayed as Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church reopened as a memorial to the 26 people killed in last week's shooting.
-
Getty Images
Mourners were permitted inside to pay their respects. Twenty-six chairs commemorate the dead at the spots where they were killed.
-
EPA
On each chair, there is a single rose and the name of a shooting victim. There's one with a small pink rose for Crystal Holcombe's unborn child next to its mother's.
-
Reuters
The book of Proverbs was available for worshippers to read, surrounded by boxes of tissues.
-
Getty Images
The church building was open only for people to pay their respects. The actual Sunday service was held in a specially-erected tent on the site of the town's baseball field.
-
EPA
Mark Collins, an associate pastor, held a news conference outside the church. He said the memorial service was the largest gathering in the church’s 100-year history.
-
EPA
Mourners left flowers at a memorial to those killed. Ray Flores (pictured) is a resident of San Antonio who had come to pay his respects.
-
Reuters
Many from the local community came to pay their respects.
-
Reuters
Emergency services were among those who paid tribute to the dead.