News this week: Paradise Papers cast shadow on Trudeau
Paradise Papers hit home
A huge leak of financial documents have exposed the tax shelters of the uber wealthy and embarrassed some of the world's top leaders, from Queen Elizabeth to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The leak, dubbed the Paradise Papers, contains 13.4m documents, mostly from one leading firm in offshore finance.
BBC Panorama was part of nearly 100 media groups investigating the papers.
- What you need to know about the leak
- Apple's secret tax bolthole revealed
- Tax revelations hit Trudeau fundraiser
- Trudeau aid says he broke no laws
The names of about 3,300 Canadian companies, trusts, foundations, and individuals appear in the leaked document, including Mr Trudeau's chief fundraiser, Stephen Bronfman, who is an heir of the Seagram's fortune.
A statement issued on Mr Bronfman's behalf on Monday said he has always fully complied with all legal tax requirements.
The timing is bad for Mr Trudeau, who has been criticised recently for a number of tax-related political blunders, including an unpopular proposed cut to a small-business tax loophole, and a change to a federal disability tax credit for type 1 diabetics.
Other news this week
- Priti Patel quits UK cabinet over secret meetings with Israeli government
- Saudi Arabia heir consolidates power as rival princes arrested
- Texas shooter kills 26 in a church
- In the shadow of Red October
- One year after the US election, would Trump win today?
- Former British police officer shot dead in Canada
- Ex-Guantanamo inmate sues Canada for C$50m
