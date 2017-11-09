Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Canadian PM Justin Trudeau faced questions in the House of Commons related to the Paradise Papers

Paradise Papers hit home

A huge leak of financial documents have exposed the tax shelters of the uber wealthy and embarrassed some of the world's top leaders, from Queen Elizabeth to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The leak, dubbed the Paradise Papers, contains 13.4m documents, mostly from one leading firm in offshore finance.

BBC Panorama was part of nearly 100 media groups investigating the papers.

The names of about 3,300 Canadian companies, trusts, foundations, and individuals appear in the leaked document, including Mr Trudeau's chief fundraiser, Stephen Bronfman, who is an heir of the Seagram's fortune.

A statement issued on Mr Bronfman's behalf on Monday said he has always fully complied with all legal tax requirements.

The timing is bad for Mr Trudeau, who has been criticised recently for a number of tax-related political blunders, including an unpopular proposed cut to a small-business tax loophole, and a change to a federal disability tax credit for type 1 diabetics.

