Virginia governor election: Ralph Northam 'beats Ed Gillespie'
Democrats look set to hold Virginia's governorship after an ugly race seen as a political cardiogram of the US a year after President Trump's election.
Projections suggest Ralph Northam beat Republican Ed Gillespie after a campaign marked by tussles on immigration and Confederate statues.
Mr Gillespie rarely invoked the Republican president's name, though he tried to harness Mr Trump's populism.
The race could be a bellwether of next year's midterm congressional elections.
Mr Northam, the lieutenant governor of Virginia, was the front-runner though opinion polls had narrowed in the closing stretch, jangling Democratic nerves.
He and Mr Gillespie, a Washington lobbyist and former Republican party chairman, were vying to replace popular Governor Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat.
Democrats have been craving something to celebrate after defeat in four congressional special elections this year, despite a groundswell of grassroots opposition to President Trump.
The contest was the most closely watched out of a series of state and local races nationwide on Tuesday.
In New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy looks set to comfortably win the race to succeed unpopular Republican governor Chris Christie.