Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ralph Northam (L) and Ed Gillespie

Democrats look set to hold Virginia's governorship after an ugly race seen as a political cardiogram of the US a year after President Trump's election.

Projections suggest Ralph Northam beat Republican Ed Gillespie after a campaign marked by tussles on immigration and Confederate statues.

Mr Gillespie rarely invoked the Republican president's name, though he tried to harness Mr Trump's populism.

The race could be a bellwether of next year's midterm congressional elections.

Mr Northam, the lieutenant governor of Virginia, was the front-runner though opinion polls had narrowed in the closing stretch, jangling Democratic nerves.

He and Mr Gillespie, a Washington lobbyist and former Republican party chairman, were vying to replace popular Governor Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat.

Democrats have been craving something to celebrate after defeat in four congressional special elections this year, despite a groundswell of grassroots opposition to President Trump.

The contest was the most closely watched out of a series of state and local races nationwide on Tuesday.

In New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy looks set to comfortably win the race to succeed unpopular Republican governor Chris Christie.