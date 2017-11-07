Can Democrats win in the age of Trump?
Katty Kay Presenter, BBC World News @KattyKayBBC on Twitter
- 7 November 2017
- From the section US & Canada
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The race for governor in Virginia will be a test for Trumpism, and will point to where the Democrats go next.