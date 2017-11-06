Image copyright EPA

Accounts of Sunday night's shooting at a Baptist church in Texas say the gunman sprayed bullets into the congregation attending morning service.

Twenty-six were killed - 23 inside the church and two outside. Another died later in hospital.

Twenty more were wounded. Six are in a stable condition, four serious and 10 critical, officials say.

The age of the victims is reported to range from 18 months to 72 years.

The identities of those killed are not yet being officially released but the names of some of those gunned down are beginning to emerge.

Annabelle Pomeroy

The 14-year-old was the daughter of First Baptist Church of Sutherland Spring's pastor, Frank Pomeroy.

Pastor Pomeroy, who was away in Oklahoma at the time, told ABC News she was "one very beautiful, special child".

Image copyright Reuters

'Eight relatives lost'

Local resident Earl Seesengood was quoted in the San Antonio Express as saying that a friend, who did not want to be named, had lost eight relatives.

Mr Seesengood was with a group who had brought the news to the man, the paper said.

'Goddaughter gunned down'

A 13-year-old girl was shot dead, the Express reports. Amanda Mosel, 34, said the victim was her goddaughter.

Image copyright Getty Images

Crystal Holcombe

She was eight months pregnant when she was killed, her cousin Nick Uhlig told the Associated Press.

Her in-laws, Karla and Bryan Holcombe, who carried out prison ministry, also died.

Mother and children

Brooke Ward, five, and Emily Garza, seven, were killed, along with their mother Joann Ward, The Dallas Morning News reports.

The paper quotes their uncle, Michael, as saying another nephew, Ryland, five, was seriously injured.

Visiting pastor

An unnamed visiting pastor is also among the victims, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told local TV outlet, KSAT.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available