Sutherland Springs church shooting in pictures
Images from Texas where at least 26 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a church.
-
KSAT 12/Reuters
The attack happened at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, population 400.
-
Getty Images
The suspected gunman was found dead in his vehicle some miles away.
-
Reuters
Governor Greg Abbott said it was the worst mass shooting in the history of Texas.
-
Reuters
A candlelit vigil was held for the victims.
-
Reuters
The shooting comes just a month after a gunman in Las Vegas opened fire on an outdoor music festival in the deadliest mass shooting in recent US history.