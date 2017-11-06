Sutherland Springs church shooting in pictures

Images from Texas where at least 26 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a church.

  • Church surrounded by police tape KSAT 12/Reuters

    The attack happened at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, population 400.

  • Law enforcement officials gather near First Baptist Church Getty Images

    The suspected gunman was found dead in his vehicle some miles away.

  • Law enforcement officials investigating Reuters

    Governor Greg Abbott said it was the worst mass shooting in the history of Texas.

  • A crowd of people at a candlelit vigil Reuters

    A candlelit vigil was held for the victims.

  • A crowd of people at a candle light vigil Reuters

    The shooting comes just a month after a gunman in Las Vegas opened fire on an outdoor music festival in the deadliest mass shooting in recent US history.