Image copyright Facebook Image caption Mr Kelley's Facebook page - which also showed photos of an assault rifle - has been deleted

The gunman who killed at least 26 people and wounded 20 others has been identified by police only as a young white male - but US media has named him as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley.

Mr Kelley began military service with the US Air Force in 2010 and served in its logistical readiness department based at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The latest mass killing has devastated the small community of people in Sutherland Springs

Two years later, his career nose-dived. He was court-martialled in 2012 and sentenced to a year in military prison and a demotion for assaulting his wife and child. He was released from the military with a bad-conduct discharge in 2014.

It is unclear how Mr Kelley obtained the weapon he allegedly used - a Ruger AR-15 variant - or why he allegedly targeted the church.

A CNN report says that he falsely completed a background check at the store where he purchased the weapon, and omitted to mention that he had a criminal history.

Mr Kelley's Facebook page has been deleted, but showed a profile picture of him with two small children. It also featured a photo of what appears to be an assault rifle, and a Mark Twain quote: "I do not fear death. I had been dead for billions and billions of years before I was born and had not suffered the slightest inconvenience from it."

The alleged killer's LinkedIn page has still not been deleted - it lists the causes he cares about to include animal welfare, arts and culture, children and civil rights. He describes himself as a "hard working, dedicated person".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Questions are bound to be asked as to how the killer acquired an assault rifle

The AR-15 variant rifle is described by The New York Times as "a knockoff of the standard service rifle carried by the American military for roughly half a century".

It is not clear whether Mr Kelley would have handled a similar weapon when he was in the military.

Nearly all AR-15 variants that are legally sold in the US can only fire semi-automatically, the paper says. They were initially included in a ban on the sale of federal assault weapons ban that came into effect in 1994.

But when that expired 10 years later, they became legal to sell and own, becoming increasingly popular in the process.

Devin Kelley grew up in New Braunfels. in the $1m home of his parents, the New York Times says. He divorced his first wife in the same year he was accused of assaulting his second spouse at his parents' house.

After leaving the military Mr Kelley worked as a security guard, Fox News reports.

Some reports say that he lived for a while in a caravan park in a rural area. At night-times he could be heard firing weapons, Heavy.com reported.

It describes him as a loner with a number of minor traffic offences who posted about atheism online after giving up taking part in summer Bible classes.

US officials say there is no evidence to suggest Mr Kelley is linked to organised terrorists.

He was not a member of First Baptist Church where the shootings took place, but had ties to the church through family members, San-Antonio Press-News reported.

"He was always talking about how people who believe in God we're (sic) stupid and trying to preach his atheism," one Facebook user commented.