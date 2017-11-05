'Mass shooting' at church in Texas

A gunman opened fire at a church in Texas during Sunday services, resulting in multiple reported casualties.

The attack happened at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs in Wilson County.

Local ABC affiliate KSAT 12 reported the gunman entered the church at around 11:30 local time and began shooting.

Police told the outlet there were "multiple victims" and the gunman had been killed in the aftermath. The number of casualties is not yet clear.