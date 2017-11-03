Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bergdahl arrives at the courthouse earlier in the trial

US Army soldier Bowe Bergdahl will be spared prison time after deserting his Afghan outpost in 2009, a judge has ruled.

Under the sentence in his court martial, the 31-year-old sergeant will be dishonourably discharged, reduced to private in rank and lose pay.

Prosecutors said the soldier should spend 14 years behind bars for endangering US troops in Afghanistan.

Bergdahl spent five years in Taliban captivity after abandoning his post.

The judge said the Idaho native must forfeit pay equal to $1,000 (£765) per month for 10 months.

The soldier had been facing up to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehaviour before the enemy.

Major Justin Oshana, for the prosecution, said fellow service members had been injured during the hunt for Bergdahl.

But Captain Nina Banks, for the defence, said that when he deserted Bergdahl had not yet been diagnosed with schizotypal personality disorder, which includes grandiose thinking.

The soldier said he had walked away from his outpost in Paktika province to report problems in his unit.

On Monday, Bergdahl took the stand to apologise to the troops who were injured in the search for him.

"I made a horrible mistake," he said in the courtroom at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. "Saying I'm sorry is not enough."