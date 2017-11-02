Image copyright ST CHARLES COUNTY POLICE DEPT Image caption US media identified the suspect as Sayfullo Saipov, seen in this 2016 photo

Eight people were killed in New York City on Tuesday when a man drove a truck onto a cycle path in Lower Manhattan.

Five of them were tourists from Argentina, two were American and another from Belgium.

The Argentineans were all friends, and in town to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their high school reunion.

Sayfullo Saipov, 29, is the main suspect. He was shot by police, taken to hospital and has since been charged with...

He moved to the US from Uzbekistan in 2010, and told police IS inspired him to plot the attack. Federal prosecutors charged Mr Saipov with providing material support and resources to IS and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.

US President Donald Trump has called on him to receive the death penalty, which some legal experts say could jeopardise a fair trial.

In 1970, lawyers for mass murderer Charles Manson called for a mistrial after President Richard Nixon declared the cult leader guilty - in the middle of his trial.

Nixon backtracked and the judge allowed the case to go ahead.



