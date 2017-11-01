New York truck attack suspect charged with terrorism
- 1 November 2017
- From the section US & Canada
An Uzbek immigrant has been charged by US prosecutors with causing the deaths of at least eight people in New York by mowing them down in a truck.
Sayfullo Saipov, 29, is also accused of providing material support and resources to IS.
He was shot and injured by police at the scene of the attack.
He is currently receiving treatment in hospital.