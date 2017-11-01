Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption New York truck attack: Who is Sayfullo Saipov?

An Uzbek immigrant has been charged by US prosecutors with causing the deaths of at least eight people in New York by mowing them down in a truck.

Sayfullo Saipov, 29, is also accused of providing material support and resources to IS.

He was shot and injured by police at the scene of the attack.

He is currently receiving treatment in hospital.