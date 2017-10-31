Man held after shooting incident in New York
A suspect has been arrested in New York after people were reportedly shot by the driver of a car.
Police said they made the arrest after responding to "reports of shots fired" near the West Side Highway in Lower Manhattan.
They urged people to avoid the area as a major emergency services operation was under way.
Unconfirmed reports on social media suggest a man drove at cyclists in a cycling lane before opening fire.
The number of casualties is at present unknown.