Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Trump has previously called for the lottery system to be scrapped

US President Donald Trump has called for the green card lottery to be scrapped, saying it allowed the New York truck attack suspect into the US.

In a series of tweets he called for the immigration programme to be replaced with a merit-based system.

Mr Trump pinned blame for the scheme on Senator Chuck Schumer, who accused Mr Trump of cutting anti-terror funding.

Authorities have not yet confirmed how the suspect in Tuesday's attack, Sayfullo Saipov, immigrated to the US.