The Netflix series House of Cards has announced it will suspend production following sexual assault allegations against actor Kevin Spacey.

Spacey, who stars in the political drama, has been accused of making sexual advances to a 14-year-old boy.

The show had already said it would end after this season, but now say they will permanently "suspend production".

The Old Vic theatre in London where Spacey worked for 11 years say they are "deeply dismayed" by the allegations.

The decision was announced in a joint statement by Netflix and Media Rights Capital, a production company that makes the series.

"MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew."