Ex-Trump aide 'faces charges over Russia'
- 30 October 2017
- From the section US & Canada
The former campaign manager for Donald Trump's presidential campaign, Paul Manafort, is to face charges related to an inquiry into alleged Russian meddling, US media report.
He and his former business associate Rick Gates have been ordered to surrender, according to the reports.
An investigation headed by special counsel Robert Mueller is looking into any links between Russia and the Trump campaign during the vote.
Both sides deny any collusion.