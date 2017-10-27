US & Canada

Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving

Tiger Woods Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Tiger entered his plea at the Palm Beach County courthouse in Florida.

Tiger Woods has been sentenced to a year's probation after pleading guilty to reckless driving.

The professional golfer was arrested in May after officers found him slumped at the wheel of his parked Mercedes-Benz not far from his Florida home.

A toxicology report found Woods had several legal medications in his system and marijuana's active ingredient.

The 41-year-old golfer, who has 14 major men's golf titles, has not won a major championship since 2008.

As part of Friday's plea bargain, he is required to attend a drug treatment programme and undergo drug testing.

Woods has already completed 50 hours of community service as part of the programme, said a state prosecutor.