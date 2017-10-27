Image copyright Grambling State University Image caption The victims were shot in the courtyard of the dormitory on campus

Police have arrested a student in connection with a shooting that killed two people on a university campus in the US state of Louisiana on Wednesday.

The attack at Grambling State University (GSU) left student Earl Andrews and his friend Monquiarious Caldwell, both 23, dead.

The suspect, Jaylin Wayne, faces first-degree murder charges, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Department said.

GSU said the campus has had "increased police and security" since the attack.

Mr Wayne, who fled the scene on Wednesday, surrendered to police on Thursday after learning that a warrant had been issued for his arrest, US media report.

Investigators secured the warrant after interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence.

A spokesman for Lincoln Parish Sheriff's office, Stephen Williams, said the shooting followed an altercation that started in a dormitory and spilled out into the courtyard.

Lincoln Parish Sheriff Mike Stone earlier told US media that the suspect and victims knew each other "to some extent", adding: "There was obviously bad blood. It's a tragedy."

"There are no indicators that this incident bears any resemblance to any of the random acts of violence or domestic terrorism that have been experienced around our country in recent weeks," he said.

Both victims are from Farmerville, Louisiana, according to police.

The incident occurred on the 5,000-student historically black college, which has been celebrating an alumni event this week.

The university tweeted on Wednesday that "offices are open with normal business hours and students are expected to attend classes as scheduled".

Last month a student was wounded after he was shot in the arm by a visitor to the campus.