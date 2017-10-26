Trump authorises release of JFK files
26 October 2017
President Donald Trump has ordered the release of nearly 3,000 files on John F Kennedy assassination.
But he blocked the release of other files, citing national security concerns.
Senior administration officials did not divulge the contents of the files being shared by the National Archives on Thursday.
Conspiracy theories have swirled since President Kennedy was fatally shot in Dallas, Texas, on 22 November 1963.