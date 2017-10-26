Image copyright Cherokee Country Sheriff's Office Image caption Alfred Dupress (L) and Victoria McCurley are described as quiet

Two students have been arrested, accused of plotting attacks against students and staff at their high school in Georgia.

The students, both 17, were named as Alfred Dupree and Victoria McCurley and are being charged as adults.

Police said they found a homemade incendiary device and an undetermined powder substance at McCurley's house.

The teenagers, who are described as quiet, will appear in court on Thursday charged with attempted murder.

A spokeswoman for the Cherokee County sheriff's office, Sgt Marianne Kelley, said the teenagers were friends, not romantically involved, and had not been in trouble with the law before.

"I knew both of those kids. They both rode my bus," Etowah student Sam Jackson said.

"They released the names today, everyone found out today, and everyone was just shocked."