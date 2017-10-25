Image copyright Grambling State University Image caption The victims were shot in the courtyard of the dormitory on campus.

Two men have been shot dead on a university campus in the US state of Louisiana, police say.

They were fatally wounded in the courtyard of a dormitory at Grambling State University (GSU) following an altercation in a dorm room, according to university spokesman Will Sutton.

Police said a suspect fled the scene.

The victims, both 23, were named as Earl Andrews, a GSU student, and Monquiarious Caldwell, who did not attend the university.

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Department said it was assisting campus police with an investigation.