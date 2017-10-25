US & Canada

Louisiana shooting: Two dead at Grambling State University

The victims were shot in the courtyard of the dormitory on campus.
Image caption The victims were shot in the courtyard of the dormitory on campus.

Two men have been shot dead on a university campus in the US state of Louisiana, police say.

They were fatally wounded in the courtyard of a dormitory at Grambling State University (GSU) following an altercation in a dorm room, according to university spokesman Will Sutton.

Police said a suspect fled the scene.

The victims, both 23, were named as Earl Andrews, a GSU student, and Monquiarious Caldwell, who did not attend the university.

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Department said it was assisting campus police with an investigation.

