Image copyright Reuters Image caption A small child plays under the light of a torch nearly a month after the storm struck

As much of Puerto Rico remains in darkness, questions about how a small utility company struck a deal to help rebuild the power grid are unanswered.

Whitefish Energy Holdings is based in Montana, more than 3,000 miles (4,800km) from the island.

The Puerto Rican power company which made the decision has not responded to multiple emails.

More than a month after Storm Maria struck the US territory, more than 80% of Puerto Ricans are without power.

The US House of Representative's Natural Resources Committee is now scrutinising the deal.

"The size and unknown details of this contract raises numerous questions," committee spokesman Parish Braden told the BBC.

"This is one of many things the committee is taking a close look at as it continues to work with the resident commissioner, governor's office, and oversight board to ensure Puerto Rico's recovery is robust, effective and sustained."

Under pressure to explain the deal, the Puerto Rican governor's office said in a tweet on Tuesday that the deal would be audited.

What happened?

In a Facebook post dated 29 September, Whitefish Energy Holdings announced that it had "received a contract from Puerto Rico Power Authority (PREPA), to rebuild the hurricane ravaged power line infrastructure".

On 19 October, the company announced that PREPA had formally approved and ratified its $300m (£227.34m) agreement with the company.

The company said it had been working for PREPA since 26 September, six days after the storm made landfall, "to repair and reconstruct electrical transmission infrastructure on the island".

What is Whitefish?

Little is known about the utility company.

On its website, the company says it was created in 2015 is and funded by two Texas investment firms and a Brazilian transformer manufacturer.

It states that it is headquartered in Whitefish, Montana.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A month after the storm, the US island remains largely devastated

While it has provided regular updates on its work in Puerto Rico since its announcement on 29 Sept, there appears to be no posts on its Facebook page before the date of the contract announcement.

An industry trade group says that it "understands that Whitefish has previously worked on the island and is familiar with Prepa's facilities."

A search on GovTribe, a site that collects information on government contracts, shows that Whitefish was awarded a $1.3m contract in July for work in Arizona.

How did the deal come about?

The US Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) placed the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) in charge of "the immediate power restoration effort".

When asked by BBC News about the contract, USACE spokeswoman Catalina Carrasco said on Monday "the US Army Corps of Engineers does not have any involvement with the contract between the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority and Whitefish". She referred further questions to Prepa.

Multiple emails sent to Prepa on Monday and Tuesday were not returned.

Aid offer left on the table

The island chose not to request a programme known as "mutual aid", which is coordinated by the American Public Power Association and sees other utility organisations offer assistance.

"When (and even before) a major disaster hits a utility's territory and the utility knows that its own crews and equipment won't be enough to restore power quickly, it calls for mutual aid," the APPA states in a document hosted on its website.

By way of comparison, the US Virgin Islands - also damaged by the hurricane and geographically close to Puerto Rico - have requested such aid, according to the APPA.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A month after the storm much of the island's power grid remains wrecked

What has Puerto Rico said about it?

In a tweet responding to criticism, the governor's office said a number of companies were evaluated before repair brigades were hired, and Whitefish Energy "was one of the companies that had the necessary criteria to respond promptly to the energy problem".

It added that the director of Prepa "clarifies that the [power authority's] investments to repair the electrical system will be refundable by FEMA".

Questions to Fema about whether they will indeed be paying for the contract and whether they had evaluated the contract before it was signed were not immediately returned.

Any comment from Whitefish?

An email to a representative for Whitefish was not immediately returned but CEO Andy Techmanski told CNN the contract came together by saying "we called each other".

When will power be restored?

Approximately 18% of customers have electricity, according to the US Pentagon.

The Puerto Rican governor's goal is to have 30% restored by 30 October, 50% by 15 November and 95% a month later..