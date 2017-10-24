Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The customers told local media they wanted an apology and explanation about the incident

A couple in the US state of Florida got a surprise when opening an Amazon delivery after finding 65lb (30kg) of cannabis inside, local media report.

The pair from Orlando spoke anonymously to local media about the unwanted drugs drop.

They ordered plastic containers to use for storage, but the package arrived weighing far heavier than expected.

They said that Amazon had offered them $150 (£110) in compensation for the incident via email.

Police in Florida told local news station WFTV9 they had seized the drugs and were investigating the incident, but said that no arrests had been made.

"When the first officer got here, she was in disbelief," one of the customers reportedly said.

"We were still pretty fearful our home would be broken into, and we didn't sleep there for a few days."

The TV station reported Amazon as saying it had worked directly with the customers about their concerns, and would work with law enforcement on the case.

Amazon has yet to respond directly to a BBC request for comment.

