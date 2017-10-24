Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Corker: The governing model of the White House is to divide

Tennessee Senator Bob Corker has unleashed a blistering attack on US President Donald Trump, after the two Republicans traded insults on Twitter.

Mr Corker accused the president of lying in a series of television interviews, adding that he debased the US and weakened its global standing.

Mr Trump fired back on Twitter, calling the top Senator a "lightweight" who "couldn't get re-elected".

The pair are due to meet at a Senate lunch to discuss tax reform on Tuesday.

"He is purposely breaking down relationships we have around the world that had been useful to our nation," Mr Corker said on CNN after Mr Trump criticised the senator on Twitter.

"I think the debasement of our nation is what he'll be remembered most for," he said.

The Foreign Relations Committee head, who was an early supporter of Mr Trump, added that the president "great difficulty with truth".

When asked if he regretted supporting Mr Trump during the 2016 election, the Tennessee senator said: "Let's just put it this way, I would not do that again."

His comments came after Mr Trump lashed out at the Republican in a series of tweets.

"Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts..." Mr Trump tweeted in what appeared to be in response

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017 Report

Last month Mr Corker announced that he would not seek re-election at next year's mid-term elections. He has been an ardent supporter of the 2015 agreement to curb Iran's development of nuclear weapons.

The tweets appeared to be in response to Mr Corker's comments on ABC News' Good Morning America, in which he suggested the president should stop interfering in the debate on tax legislation.

Mr Trump is scheduled to visit Capitol Hill on Tuesday to rally Republicans on tax reform.

Mr Corker also raised concern with the president's behaviour toward North Korea, saying Mr Trump "continues to kneecap his diplomatic representative, the secretary of state".

He added that when it comes to diplomacy with North Korea, Mr Trump should "leave it to the professionals for a while".

Following Mr Trump's attack, the Tennessee senator tweeted: "same untruths from an untruthful president", adding the hashtag #AlertTheDayCarestaff.