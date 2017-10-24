Image copyright EPA Image caption Protesters took to streets in New York in June when the courts allowed the ban to take effect

US President Donald Trump will allow refugee admissions to the US to resume while announcing stricter rules for vetting applicants, US media report.

It comes as the 120-day ban on refugees expires on Tuesday. It had been part of Mr Trump's executive orders that came to be known as the "travel ban".

Last month Mr Trump announced the lowest cap on refugee resettlements ever set by a US president.

The decision comes after a diplomatic and intelligence review, officials say.

The temporary ban on all refugees worldwide, as well as a permanent ban on Syrian nationals, was announced by Mr Trump in January during his first week at the White House.

It also included a 90-day ban on citizens from seven Muslims-majority nations.

After it was challenged in court, the White House replaced the order with one that excised the Syria ban, and a judge ruled in June that the travel restrictions could go into effect.

Under the new rules to be announced on Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security will collect more biographical data such as the names of family members and places of employment, officials told US media.

White House officials said they would seek to "enhance procedures for refugee entries" by "raising standards" for vetting.

Those standards would be applied "across the board", they added. Under current policy, men are vetted more stringently than women and children.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Protests erupted at US airports when the ban was first announced

Officials also plan to do more to mine social media posts, but it is not clear what measures the White House will put in place.

Eleven unnamed countries will still face additional screening, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The White House announced on 29 September that it had set a cap on refugees at 45,000 - the lowest since the refugee admissions programme began in 1975.

In Barack Obama's last year in office, the US accepted 85,000 refugees.

Pro-immigrant group Human Rights First noted in a statement how US "refugee vetting procedures - which include extensive and comprehensive interviews as well as multiple rounds of security vetting with an array of US and international intelligence and law enforcement agencies - are widely recognised as the most stringent in the world".

But in issuing the ban in January, Mr Trump called refugees a threat to US security.

"Since 2001, hundreds of persons born abroad have been convicted of terrorism-related crimes in the United States," the executive order said.

"They have included not just persons who came here legally on visas but also individuals who first entered the country as refugees."