Image copyright Columbia Records/Youtube Image caption A screengrab from the 90s hit Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)

A Canadian man is contesting a C$149 ($118; £90) ticket for "screaming in a public place" after being caught singing in his car.

The tune that got him grooving - and in trouble - was C+C Music Factory's 90s smash hit Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now).

Taoufik Moalla, 38, was driving near his suburban Montreal home on 27 September when police pulled him over.

Police asked him for identification and whether he had been screaming.

"I said, 'No, I was singing,'" Mr Moalla told the Montreal Gazette. "I was singing the refrain 'Everybody Dance Now,' but it wasn't loud enough to disturb anyone."

The Montreal man had been on his way to the grocery store to buy a bottle of water when the 90s dance track started playing in his CD player.

Police checked the inside of his car along with his license and registration. They handed back his documents along with the fine.

Mr Moalla told CTV News that he was shocked by the ticket. He did not think his singing merited a fine.

"I understand if they are doing their job, they are allowed to check if everything's okay, if I kidnapped someone or if there's danger inside, but I would never expect they would give me a ticket for that," he told CTV.

Montreal police said they do not comment on individual tickets handed out to the public.