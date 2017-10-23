Widow of fallen soldier hits out at Trump

The widow of a fallen US soldier says President Trump couldn't remember her husband's name during a controversial phone call.

Myeshia Johnson, widow of Sgt La David Johnson, told ABC News the president's "stumbling" had "hurt her the most".

"..If my husband is out here fighting for our country and he risks his life for our country, why can't you remember his name?" she added.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

