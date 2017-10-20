US & Canada

Amber Tamblyn 'believes' husband David Cross's accuser in race row

Actors Amber Tamblyn and David Cross attend Urban Arts Partnership at the 15th annual The 24 Hour Plays On Broadway in New York, 16 November 2015 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Amber Tamblyn had initially defended her husband David Cross

US actress Amber Tamblyn has responded to claims that her husband David Cross made racist comments to a comedian a decade ago by supporting his accuser.

Comedian Charlyne Yi said she met Cross some years earlier and that he had asked if she spoke English, before adding: "Ching-chong-ching-chong."

Cross responded that he did not recall the incident, but that if he made the comments it would have been a "joke".

Tamblyn later said she had "spoken to Charlyne," adding: "I believe her."

"Her feelings/safety are all that matter to me," Tamblyn tweeted on Friday after announcing that she had contacted Yi.

Tamblyn, who initially defended Cross, said that she was "about [Yi's] emotional health right now", adding that women should not be held accountable for the actions of their partners.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Cross said that he recalled meeting Yi but not the conversation, and that he had "no idea she was upset or I would have apologised".

"I am not accusing Charlyne of lying and I'm truly sorry if I hurt her," he wrote.

Cross added that he would "never" have used such language "unless I was doing some ... racist character" from one of his stand-up routines.

"I would never intentionally hurt someone like that," he said. "I do not remember doing this when I met her."

However Yi said that at the time Cross appeared to have realised that he had caused offence. "He asked me if I was going to fight with him karate in a southern accent," she said.

Tamblyn rose to fame after appearances in the US series Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the police drama CSI: Miami. She worked with Cross on the long-running comedy The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret.

Cross is best-known for the role of Tobias Fünke in the US TV sitcom Arrested Development.

Yi, whose mother is a native of the Philippines, made her film debut in Judd Apatow's 2007 film Knocked Up and has appeared on the popular comedy show Saturday Night Live.

