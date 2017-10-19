Top aide defends Trump over widow remarks

Image copyright EPA Image caption General Kelly's son died in Afghanistan in 2010

The White House chief of staff has launched an impassioned attack on a congresswoman who said President Trump made a war widow cry.

General John Kelly said he was "broken-hearted" that the Democrat had listened to the president's condolence call to Sgt La David Johnson's wife.

Gen Kelly also said he did not receive a call from President Barack Obama when his son died in Afghanistan in 2010.

Sgt Johnson was one of four killed in Niger by Islamist militants this month.

Trump sends cheque after family complains

The chief of staff, a former Marine Corp general, said in the White House briefing room that Florida congresswoman Frederica Wilson was "an empty barrel".

She said on Wednesday that Mr Trump had told bereaved Myeshia Johnson of her slain husband: "He knew what he was signing up for, but I guess it hurts anyway."

Gen Kelly said he was so "stunned" by the representative's attack that he spent more than an hour walking among soldiers' graves at Arlington National Cemetery, just outside Washington.