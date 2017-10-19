News this week: Canada mourns the death of Gord Downie
Goodbye, Gord Downie
Canadian rock band Tragically Hip's frontman Gord Downie has died following a battle with brain cancer. He was 53.
At home, Downie was a legend - part rock star, part folk hero - known for his energetic live performances, cryptic lyrics filled with obscure Canadiana and impassioned activism on environmental and indigenous issues.
Downie was not just a musician who happened to be Canadian - he was a musician who defined what it means to be Canadian.
"He loved every hidden corner, every story, every aspect of this country that he celebrated his whole life," Prime Minister Trudeau said.
But perhaps Downie's greatest legacy will be how he handled his own mortality. He spent the last two years of his life, saying goodbye to his fans on a cross-country tour with the Hip, he released a solo album called The Secret Path to raise awareness for reconciliation, and he recorded a solo album that will be released on 27 October.
What you need to know about Myanmar
Since August 2017, more than half a million have fled the destruction of their homes and persecution in the northern Rakhine province of Myanmar (Burma) for neighbouring Bangladesh.
The UN says it is the fasted-growing refugee crisis today.
- Why are the Rohingyas fleeing?
- The story not being talked about in Myanmar
- How the UN failed the Rohingyas
- Truth, lies and Aung San Suu Kyi
Myanmar's military says it is fighting Rohingya militants and denies targeting civilians.
But the UN says it is "textbook ethnic cleansing". Amnesty International says the Myanmar military has killed hundreds of Rohingya and raped and abused Rohingya women and girls.
Rohingya Muslims say they are the decedents of Arab traders living in the country for generations.
But the Myanmar government says they are illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.
Other news this week
- Spain moves to take over Catalonia after independence vote
- Jacinda Arden becomes New Zealand's youngest woman leader
- 300 people died in a bombing in Somalia. Does anyone care?
- How does the US talk to North Korea?
- Canadian hostage Joshua Boyle says the Taliban killed his infant daughter
- A Florida university is preparing for protests when white nationalist Richard Spencer speaks
- The marriage between a Muslim man and a Hindu woman is being debated by India's Supreme Court
- Quebec bans Muslim women from wearing niqab on bus
Stories you may have missed
- Airline sued for not serving Champagne
- "I asked if I could kiss her": One man's response to metoo
- A girl was banned from First Communion because she wanted to wear a suit
- Hogwarts Express rescues family stranded in Scottish Highlands
- 'Future city' to be built in Canada by Alphabet company
- Scotland can finally export haggis to Canada again
- Meet the winemaker who battles temperatures as low as -25C