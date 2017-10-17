Image copyright Reuters

US Senator John McCain has pilloried "half-baked, spurious nationalism" in an impassioned speech seen as an attack on President Donald Trump.

The Arizona senator warned against the US surrendering its leadership in the international community.

Mr McCain - who was diagnosed with brain cancer in July - spoke in Philadelphia as he accepted the Liberty Medal.

The senator has sparred with Mr Trump a number of times.

The Liberty Medal is an award recognising leadership in pursuit of freedom whose previous recipients have included Hillary Clinton, Steven Spielberg, Muhammad Ali and Tony Blair.

Mr McCain was applauded as he said on Monday at the National Constitution Center: "To fear the world we have organised and led for three-quarters of a century, to abandon the ideals we have advanced around the globe, to refuse the obligations of international leadership and our duty to remain the last best hope of earth for the sake of some half-baked, spurious nationalism cooked up by people who would rather find scapegoats than solve problems is as unpatriotic as an attachment to any other tired dogma of the past that Americans consigned to the ash heap of history.

"We live in a land made of ideals, not blood and soil," he continued.

"We have done great good in the world. That leadership has had its costs, but we have become incomparably powerful and wealthy as we did."

He added: "We have a moral obligation to continue in our just cause, and we would bring more than shame on ourselves if we don't.

"We will not thrive in a world where our leadership and ideals are absent. We wouldn't deserve to."

Mr McCain was presented with the medal by former US Vice-President Joe Biden, chairman of the Constitution Center, a non-profit institution devoted to the US founding charter.

Mr Biden praised Mr McCain - a former Navy pilot who was tortured in a North Vietnamese prison - for his "courage and loyalty".

The Arizona senator has previously been at odds with Mr Trump after he opposed his own Republican party's attempts to repeal and replace Obamacare.

According to political website Axios, Mr Trump mocked Mr McCain's thumbs-down gesture as he rejected one of the bills.

Mr McCain has limited mobility of his arms as a result of his injuries from being shot down and held as a prisoner of war.

During his presidential campaign, Mr Trump was criticised when he said Mr McCain was not a war hero, adding: "I like people who weren't captured."