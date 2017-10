Image copyright Tucson fire department Image caption Officials are investigating whether the home owner accidentally set it on fire whilst trying to kill a spider

A blowtorch used to burn spider webs could be the cause of a fire at a mobile home in Tucson, Arizona, officials say.

Fire crews sent to the scene on Sunday stopped the fire from spreading.

An elderly woman was carried out of the home by her son and neighbours, but suffered only minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. But firefighters say they suspect a propane torch was used to burn spiders from under the trailer.