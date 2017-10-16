Image copyright Union County Prosecutor’s Office

A 29-year-old New Jersey man has been convicted on all charges of planting two bombs on New York City streets last year, injuring dozens of people.

Ahmad Khan Rahimi left two devices in Chelsea on 17 September 2016.

The first one on West 23rd Street blew up injuring more than 30 people, and the other four blocks away was disarmed by a police bomb squad.

Federal prosecutors described the Afghan-born US citizen as a "soldier in a holy war against Americans".

Jurors returned their guilty verdict on Monday morning on their second day of deliberations at a federal court in Manhattan.

"Rahimi's crimes of hate have been met with swift and resolute justice," Acting US Attorney Joon Kim said in a statement.

The bomber had planned to "kill and maim as many innocent people as possible", the prosecutor added.

Rahimi, who lived in Elizabeth, New Jersey, faces a maximum punishment of life in prison.

He was convicted of eight charges, including using a weapon of mass destruction and bombing a public place.

The trial heard that his fingerprints and DNA were discovered on both bombs.