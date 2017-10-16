Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bergdahl arrives at the courthouse on Monday

Bowe Bergdahl, the US Army sergeant held as a Taliban captive in Afghanistan for five years, is expected to plead guilty on Monday to desertion.

The US sergeant said in a new interview he doubts he could get a fair trial following criticism from Donald Trump during his presidential campaign.

"We may as well go back to kangaroo courts and lynch mobs," Sgt Bergdahl said in his first on-camera interview.

Mr Trump has repeatedly called him "a traitor" who should be executed.

He is expected to enter his plea before a military judge at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bergdahl's release was announced by his parents and President Obama at the White House

The maximum penalty for misbehaviour before the enemy is life in prison. The maximum charge for desertion is five years.

During Mr Trump's candidacy he called Sgt Bergdahl "garbage" and suggested he should be summarily executed.

"You know in the old days - Bing. Bong," Mr Trump said at a campaign rally as he imitated firing a gun.

"When we were strong," he added.

In an interview shot last year by British filmmaker Sean Langan, who was himself held captive by the same Taliban group in 2008, Sgt Bergdahl denied he had left his post in order to meet Taliban militants.

Image copyright Unknown Image caption An undated, unverified photo of Sgt Bowe Bergdahl with what appears to be Badruddin Haqqani was released by the Taliban after his return to the US

"You know, it's just insulting frankly," the 31-year-old Idaho native said.

"It's very insulting, the idea that they would think I did that."

In an interview for the Serial podcast, Sgt Bergdahl said he walked off his combat post to prove to senior officers that his commanders were "unfit" for service.

Several former platoon mates have alleged that US soldiers were killed or wounded during the frantic search for Mr Bergdahl.

The decision to exchange five Taliban captives from Guantamano Bay in order to secure his release was heavily criticised by Republican lawmakers as contrary to US policy of not negotiating with terrorists.