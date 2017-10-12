Image copyright Amc/ Alex Proimos Image caption The owners of the New Mexico home are sick of cleaning pizza thrown by fans

If you have seen the popular TV series Breaking Bad, you probably remember a scene in which Walter White angrily tosses a pizza onto his own roof.

In the years since, fans have travelled to recreate the stunt, landing the real-life owner with hours of cleaning.

The show's creator even stepped in in 2015, asking the pranksters to stop.

Now the owner has reached breaking point, according to local , building a 6ft iron fence to keep people, and their pizzas, out.

In the programme, actor Brian Cranston chucks the pizza after his wife discovers his drug-dealing alter-ego and refuses to let him in the house.

Frank Sandoval, who runs a local Breaking Bad tour company, told that he has had to climb onto the roof to pull pizzas thrown by tourists down.

Joanne Quintana said her mother, the owner of the house, has had to deal with hundreds of people over the last few years trespassing, taking photographs and even attempting to steal rocks as souvenirs.

"We feel like we can't leave because when we, do something happens and that's ridiculous," she said.

The crime-thriller ended four years ago but creator Vince Gilligan scolded fans on a 2015 podcast about their behaviour while sightseeing.

"There is nothing original, or funny, or cool about throwing a pizza on this lady's roof," Gilligan said.

"It's been done before, you're not the first."

