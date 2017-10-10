Image copyright Reuters Image caption Harvey Weinstein has said he is the victim of "false and defamatory statements"

Film producer Harvey Weinstein sent out an email to Hollywood associates asking them to help stop him being fired by his own company, US media report.

Weinstein was sacked amid a slew of sexual harassment allegations dating back decades.

In the email, he said he was "desperate" for help and called for the film industry to support him, the New York Times reported.

Hollywood stars have spoken of their shock at the allegations.

Meryl Streep told the Huffington Post she was appalled by the "disgraceful" news and praised the women who reported the alleged abuse as "heroes".

Dame Judi Dench, who won an Oscar for her role in the Weinstein movie Shakespeare in Love, called the claims "horrifying".

The email was sent on Sunday to studio executives and agents, the New York Times reported, hours before Weinstein was fired by the board of his company.

According to those who said they had seen it, the email read: "My board is thinking of firing me. All I'm asking is let me take a leave of absence and get into heavy therapy and counselling. Whether it be in a facility or somewhere else, allow me to resurrect myself with a second chance. A lot of the allegations are false as you know but given therapy and counselling as other people have done, I think I'd be able to get there.

"I could really use your support or just your honesty if you can't support me."

The email adds: "We believe what the board is trying to do is not only wrong but might be illegal and would destroy the company. If you could write this letter backing me, getting me the help and time away I need, and also stating your opposition to the board firing me, it would help me a lot. I am desperate for your help. Just give me the time to have therapy. Do not let me be fired. If the industry supports me, that is all I need."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Streep and Weinstein worked together on films such as The Iron Lady

Weinstein has been one of the biggest producers in Hollywood with films including Shakespeare in Love, The King's Speech and Pulp Fiction.

When the claims were first reported in the New York Times last week, Weinstein issued a statement in which he apologised for causing "a lot of pain".

However he later disputed the article, with one of his legal team claiming the newspaper's report was "saturated with false and defamatory statements".

Weinstein's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, said in another statement that the allegations against him were "patently false".

Ms Bloom later announced she had resigned as Weinstein's adviser.