California fires: In pictures

Thousands have been forced to flee their homes in California's wine country as wildfires tear through the area, destroying almost everything in their path.

  • Fire consumes a barn as an out of control wildfire moves through the area on October 9, 2017 in Glen Ellen, California Getty Images

    The state's fire service says it is battling more than 14 separate fires across Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.

  • A man battles to save his home pictured through the flames Getty Images

    Some people have tried to save their homes from the flames, which have engulfed some 49,000 acres (20,000 hectares) so far.

  • Fire glows on a hillside in Napa, California on October 9, 2017, as multiple wind-driven fires continue to whip through the region. AFP

    Napa, Sonoma and Yuba make up California's famed wine region, lying to the north of San Francisco.

  • A truck burns as fire ravages the Napa wine region in California on October 9, 2017, as multiple wind-driven fires continue to whip through the region AFP

    About 1,500 buildings have already been destroyed, the head of California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Kim Pimlott, said.

  • A resident rushes to save his home as an out of control wildfire moves through the area on October 9, 2017 Getty Images

    At least one person has died as a result of the fires, and two others are seriously injured.

  • Cows stand on a patch of unburned grass after an out of control wildfire moved through the area on October 9, 2017 in Glen Ellen, California Getty Images

    The California governor has declared an emergency. saying the wildfires "continue to threaten thousands of homes, necessitating the evacuation of thousands of residents".

  • The remains of fire damaged homes after an out of control wildfire moved through the area on October 9, 2017 in Glen Ellen, California Getty Images

    This is one of the worst fires in the state's history.

  • Fire consumes a home as out of control wildfires move through the area on October 9, 2017 in Glen Ellen, California Getty Images

    It has been stoked by a combination of strong winds, low humidity and hot, dry weather.

  • The remains of fire damaged homes after an out of control wildfire moved through the area on October 9, 2017 in Glen Ellen, California Getty Images

    It is not yet known how the fires started.

