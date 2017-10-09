California fires: In pictures
Thousands have been forced to flee their homes in California's wine country as wildfires tear through the area, destroying almost everything in their path.
The state's fire service says it is battling more than 14 separate fires across Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
Some people have tried to save their homes from the flames, which have engulfed some 49,000 acres (20,000 hectares) so far.
Napa, Sonoma and Yuba make up California's famed wine region, lying to the north of San Francisco.
About 1,500 buildings have already been destroyed, the head of California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Kim Pimlott, said.
At least one person has died as a result of the fires, and two others are seriously injured.
The California governor has declared an emergency. saying the wildfires "continue to threaten thousands of homes, necessitating the evacuation of thousands of residents".
This is one of the worst fires in the state's history.
It has been stoked by a combination of strong winds, low humidity and hot, dry weather.
It is not yet known how the fires started.