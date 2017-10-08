Image copyright @VP/Twitter Image caption Mike Pence said he abandoned the game because kneeling during the anthem "disrespects our soldiers"

US Vice-President Mike Pence has walked out of a National Football League (NFL) game after several players refused to stand for the US national anthem.

Mr Pence said he could not be present at an event that "disrespects our soldiers, our flag" after abandoning the game in his home state of Indiana.

President Donald Trump tweeted that he had asked Mr Pence to leave if players kneeled and said he was "proud of him".

Kneeling at NFL games has become a form of protest against racial injustice.

Mr Trump has criticised players sharply for the protests and pressed the NFL to ban them.

"I left today's Colts game because @POTUS [President Trump] and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our flag, or our National Anthem," Mr Pence tweeted on Sunday.

His departure came after players from the visiting San Francisco 49ers did not stand during the anthem before the game against the Indianapolis Colts.

"While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don't think it's too much to ask NFL players to respect the flag," Mr Pence added.

He had earlier tweeted that he was looking forward to the game.

Mr Trump has previously said that his comments condemning the NFL protests have "nothing to do with race".

But his criticism of the protests has appeared to galvanise players,

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Why America's sports stars are taking a knee

Recent protests have involved players kneeling, linking arms or staying in the locker room during the Star-Spangled Banner.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick stirred controversy when he knelt for the anthem in protest against police brutality last year.

Since then, more and more public figures in the US have been "taking a knee" at big events and spurning the hashtag #TakeAKnee on social media.