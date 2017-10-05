Image copyright Getty Images

Film producer Harvey Weinstein has issued an apology after a newspaper detailed a litany of sexual harassment allegations against him.

"I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it," said the movie mogul's statement.

The New York Times reported Mr Weinstein sexually harassed female employees over nearly three decades.

It also reported he reached at least eight settlements with women.

Mr Weinstein said he planned to take a leave of absence from his company and has hired therapists to deal with his issues.

"My journey now will be to learn about myself and conquer my demons," his statement on Thursday said.

"I so respect all women and regret what happened," he added.