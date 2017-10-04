Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Trump will act as consoler-in-chief while visiting victims of Sunday's attack

US President Donald Trump has arrived in Las Vegas where he is expected to console survivors of the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Mr Trump, joined by First Lady Melania Trump, will meet some of the victims and emergency responders at a Las Vegas trauma centre.

He will act as consoler-in-chief in the wake of an attack that left 58 people dead and injured more than 500.

The gunman, Stephen Paddock, shot himself dead as police approached.

"Well, it's a very sad thing," Mr Trump told reporters at the White House before he left for Nevada.

"We're going to pay our respects and to see the police who have done really a fantastic job in a very short time."

His trip comes a day after he travelled to San Juan, Puerto Rico, where residents are reeling after Hurricane Maria devastated the island two weeks ago.

Mr Trump faced sharp criticism for comparing the storm's devastation to that of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, which he suggested was far worse.

At least 34 people were killed by Maria in the US territory, Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said.

The president on Wednesday was joined by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Nevada congressman Mark Amodei and Nevada Senator Dean Heller, who had constituents killed in the attack.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption How the horror unfolded - in two minutes

On Sunday, Paddock, a 64-year-old retired accountant with no criminal record, unloaded his gun into a crowd at a country music festival from the 32nd floor of his suite at the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

He had some 23 weapons with him and had set up cameras both inside and outside the suite to see anyone approaching the room, police said.

Witnesses described hundreds of shots being fired. What sounded like automatic gunfire can be heard on videos from the scene.

Is the gunman's girlfriend a suspect?

Police have yet to establish a motive for the attack but took Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, into custody for questioning as she arrived in Los Angeles from the Philippines on Tuesday night.

US authorities have named Ms Danley a "person of interest" in their investigation and said they made contact with her shortly after the shooting.

Paddock reportedly wired $100,000 (£75,400) to her in the Philippines, where she had been since late September, before the rampage, local media have reported.

Image caption US police have said the woman, a former casino employee, was living with Paddock in Nevada

Her sisters told Australian outlet 7News that Ms Danley had not known about the trip until Paddock told her he had bought her a ticket to the Philippines.

"She was sent away... so that she will not be there to interfere with what he's planning," they said.

Paddock checked into the Mandalay Bay Hotel on 28 September, reportedly using some of Ms Danley's identity documents.

The Philippines' National Bureau of Investigation told AFP news agency it was investigating reports that Paddock sent $100,000 to Ms Danley in the Philippines days before the shooting.

An unnamed US official told Reuters news agency that investigators were assuming the amount was intended as a form of life insurance.

What do we know of the gunman?

Paddock, who had a big gambling habit, lived in a community of senior citizens in the small town of Mesquite, north-east of Las Vegas.

He reportedly shared his house there with Ms Danley.

Nineteen firearms, some explosives and several thousand rounds of ammunition with electronic devices were found at the property.

According to reports, Paddock had a troubled upbringing - his father was a bank robber who regularly beat him and his three brothers, while his mother struggled to cope bringing up the family.

Will the attack trigger more demand for gun controls?

The shooting has prompted calls for reform to US gun laws.

But Mr Trump - who has been backed by the National Rifle Association, and spoke often of protecting gun rights during his campaign - has tried to steer clear of leaning too far either way.

After visiting Puerto Rico on Tuesday, he said "perhaps that [time] will come" for a debate.