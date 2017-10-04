Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Rex Tillerson says he never wanted to quit as Secretary of State

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has denied rumours of a rift with Donald Trump, amid media reports he had called the president a "moron".

"I'm not going to deal with petty stuff like that," he said, without denying the alleged remark.

Mr Tillerson called a news conference after an NBC report said he had considered resigning earlier this year.

He said his commitment to Mr Trump's White House was as strong as ever, and he would stay on as long as needed.

NBC had alleged, citing White House sources, that Mr Tillerson had to be talked out of resigning in July.

It said he had been advised by Vice-President Mike Pence "on ways to ease tensions" with the president, the report added - something which Mr Tillerson denies.

"The vice president has never had to persuade me to stay as secretary of state, because I have never considered leaving this post," he said.

"I'm new to Washington, I have learned there are some who try to sow dissension to advance their own agenda by tearing others apart in an effort to undermine President Trump's own agenda. I do not and I will not operate that way."

Just before Mr Tillerson spoke, Donald Trump took aim at their report, tweeting: "NBC news is #FakeNews and more dishonest than even CNN. They are a disgrace to good reporting. No wonder their news ratings are way down!"

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump NBC news is #FakeNews and more dishonest than even CNN. They are a disgrace to good reporting. No wonder their news ratings are way down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2017 Report

When asked if the president had instructed him make a statement, Mr Tillerson said he not spoken to Mr Trump since the allegations surfaced.

The vice president also issued a statement denying any discussion took place concerning the secretary of state's departure.

CNN, however, said it had confirmed the "moron" remark with its own source. A CNN White house reporter tweeted that Mr Trump "was aware that Tillerson had referred to him as 'a moron' this summer."

But the president followed up with his own tweet, saying NBC's story had been "totally refuted" and that "they should issue an apology to America".

On Sunday, Mr Trump tweeted that he had told his secretary of state that he was wasting his time attempting to negotiate with North Korea, just hours after Mr Tillerson had said the US was in contact with Pyongyang.

"Save your energy Rex, we'll do what has to be done!" Mr Trump publicly declared, in a move some pundits felt undermined the secretary's work.

As secretary of state, Rex Tillerson is one of the most senior US officials. He is fourth in line for the presidency, after the vice president and leaders of the House and Senate.