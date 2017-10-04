Image caption Ms Danley (left) reportedly met Paddock (right) at a casino in Nevada

Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of gunman Stephen Paddock, has become the focus of attention in the US investigation into the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Named as a "person of interest", Ms Danley allegedly received $100,000 (£75,400) from Paddock, who reportedly wired the money to her bank account in the Philippines days before the incident.

But police have also said that she is not a suspect, and only want to question her about Paddock.

Ms Danley has returned to the US, where she has been based for the past two decades, following a brief trip to the Philippines, where she was reportedly born.

Friends and neighbours have described Ms Danley as a warm and chatty person who has lived and travelled around the world. The 62-year-old is believed to have one daughter and a granddaughter.

She had moved to Queensland in Australia sometime in the late 1970s, according to Australian media, and married a local man.

They lived together for about 10 years until the late 1980s, and it was during this period that she became an Australian citizen.

Shortly afterwards she moved to the US - this is where her history appears more complicated.

She married American Geary Danley in 1990, and they registered their marriage in Nevada.

But an investigation by Newsweek found she also married a man called Jose Bustos, in 1996. She reportedly went by several other names.

In 2015, she and Mr Danley filed for divorce. She appears to have had met Paddock by that stage, as in her divorce papers she listed Paddock's apartment as her address.

Image copyright Paddock family Image caption Paddock has been described as having "doted on" Ms Danley

Ms Danley has held various jobs over the years, including working for an airline and selling Avon cosmetics, reported The Washington Post.

She also worked as a casino hostess attending to "high-limit" players, such as Paddock, whom she reportedly met at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

US police say she has been living in Nevada with Paddock, who has been described as having loved and "doted on" Ms Danley.

Her sisters in Australia have since told 7 News they believed he "sent her away" to the Philippines prior to the shooting.

Ms Danley is now in US federal agents' custody, and investigators will want to know if she can shed any light on why Paddock carried out the worst mass shooting in recent US history.