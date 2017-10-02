Las Vegas shooting: The victims

Image copyright Reuters

Details are starting to emerge of some of those killed when Stephen Paddock let loose volleys of automatic gunfire on innocent concert-goers in Las Vegas on Monday night.

An off-duty Las Vegas police officer is among those felled by the gun attack. He has been identified by friends speaking to the Las Vegas Review-Journal as 34-year-old Charleston Hartfield, a military veteran who also coached youth football.

The Tennessean reports the death of Sonny Melton, 29. The paper quotes his wife, Heather, as saying the Tennessee nurse, from Big Sandy, saved her life by grabbing her as the shooting started. She says he was shot in the back.

At least two Canadians are among the dead, CBC reports.

It names one as Jordan McIldoon, 23 and a mechanic's apprentice, from British Columbia. He was attending the country music festival with his girlfriend.

Another Canadian who died in the attack is a woman from Alberta, according to CBC.

Image copyright Getty Images

This page will be updated as more information comes to light