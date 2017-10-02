Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Panicked concertgoers take cover amid gunfire

Police have named Stephen Paddock as the suspected gunman who killed at least 50 people and hospitalised more than 400 others at a Las Vegas concert.

The 64-year-old, of Mesquite, Nevada, sprayed bullets at music-lovers as a gig by country singer Jason Aldean was ending on Sunday night, said officers.

The suspect opened fire from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Paddock was shot dead by officers at the scene.

Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said investigators "located numerous firearms", described as "rifles", in his hotel room.

"We have no idea what his belief system was. Right now, we believe he was the sole aggressor and the scene is static," Sheriff Lombardo added.

He described the suspect as a "sole actor, a lone-wolf type actor".

Audio recorded at the concert suggests that he used an automatic rifle in the attack.

Police believe they have located a person of interest, named as Marilou Danley, who they say is connected to Paddock.

Police said they were "roommates" in a retirement community.

Eric Paddock, the brother of the suspect, told the Orlando Sentinel that he has given a statement to police.

"We are completely dumbfounded," he told the newspaper. "We can't understand what happened."

It is the deadliest shooting in modern US history, with the death toll surpassing the 49 killed at a nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in June 2016.