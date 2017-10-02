Image copyright Getty Images

A man has opened fire on concertgoers in Las Vegas, killing more than 50 people and wounding 200.

The suspected gunman has been killed, say police.

What happened?

Thousands of people were attending a country music festival late on Sunday night in the open air by the Las Vegas strip.

The first shots rang out shortly after 22:00 local time (05:00 GMT).

The gunman fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and he was shot and killed by police.

Witnesses say hundreds of shots were fired and the sound of automatic gunfire was heard.

There was panic as people ran from the venue and tried to take cover.

Police say reports of other incidents at different locations along the Las Vegas strip are false.

Who is the suspect?

Police named the man they believe was responsible as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock.

They have not said anything about a motive.

There was an appeal to find another "person of interest" named Marilou Danley, who officials say was travelling with the gunman before the shooting.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo said it was a "lone wolf" style attack.

How many people have been killed?

The death toll is at least 50, according to police, with more than 200 wounded.

That would make it the deadliest shooting in modern US history.