In pictures: Mass shooting in Las Vegas

More than 20 people have been killed and at least 100 injured. 14 critically, in a mass shooting.

  people crouching to hide from attacker

    The gunman was on the 32nd floor of a hotel across the road from an open air concert.

  people scrambling over barriers and hiding behind them

    Witnesses said hundreds of shots were fired.

  people carrying a person and running

    Witnesses described "chaos" as festival-goers tried to escape the area

  people running

    People fled the scene in terror as the attack unfolded.

  four people in festival clothes talking to a man in high vis

    Police asked some people to stay in place, and told the public to stay away from the Las Vegas Strip

  pair of cowboy boots on street

    The shooting happened on the third and final day of a country music festival.

  armed police officers walking outside casino on Las Vegas Strip

    Police said one suspect, a local resident, had been shot and killed.

  police with faces visible looking tense on street

    Police said they were looking for a person who was travelling with the suspect, as a "person of interest".

  police with man on knees

    Streets in the area were on lockdown and police stopped this man after he drove down Tropicana Avenue

