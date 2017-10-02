In pictures: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
More than 20 people have been killed and at least 100 injured. 14 critically, in a mass shooting.
-
Getty Images
The gunman was on the 32nd floor of a hotel across the road from an open air concert.
-
Getty Images
Witnesses said hundreds of shots were fired.
-
Getty Images
Witnesses described "chaos" as festival-goers tried to escape the area
-
Getty Images
People fled the scene in terror as the attack unfolded.
-
Getty Images
Police asked some people to stay in place, and told the public to stay away from the Las Vegas Strip
-
Reuters
The shooting happened on the third and final day of a country music festival.
-
Reuters
Police said one suspect, a local resident, had been shot and killed.
-
Getty Images
Police said they were looking for a person who was travelling with the suspect, as a "person of interest".
-
Getty Images
Streets in the area were on lockdown and police stopped this man after he drove down Tropicana Avenue