OJ Simpson released on parole

OJ Simpson has been released on parole after nine years in a Nevada jail, a prison official says.

The former US football star and actor was approved for release in July.

He had been serving time for armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and 10 other charges over a 2007 confrontation at a Las Vegas hotel.

