US Health Secretary Tom Price has resigned over the use of expensive private planes for official business.

He previously apologised after making 26 private flights since May at a cost of $400,000 (£300,000) to taxpayers.

Government officials, except those dealing with national security matters, are required to take commercial flights for work related travel.

Three other members of President Donald Trump's cabinet are under scrutiny for using private planes while working.

A White House statement said President Trump had accepted Mr Price's resignation.

The statement said Mr Trump had designated Don J Wright as acting health secretary.

An investigation by the political news website Politico found that Mr Price's travels had cost more than $1m (£750,000).

The figure includes the cost of military aircraft used for Mr Price's trips abroad, and his use of private jets for domestic flights, Politico added.

President Trump had earlier said he was "not happy" with the expense.

Hours before Mr Price's resignation he told White House reporters: "He's a very fine man. We're going to make a decision sometime tonight. He's a very, very fine man."